Pogba stays at Manchester United, says “closest” friend

Paul Pogba will continue his career at MU next season, if we rely on the revelations made by a former colleague in the club’s academy.

According to Adan Januzaj, a former Manchester United player, there is no risk of Paul Pogba leaving the Red Devils during the current off-season.

Divorce from the Angolan club seemed inevitable to the French international, especially after he opened the door to a new challenge in the summer of 2019. Although no concrete proposal has been made for his services, rumors of a departure from Juventus or Real Madrid continued to rage over him

However, the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the biggest spending to limit its recruitment ambition, while the English team has returned to performance more in line with its position. This development of the deal should help Pogba change position, as well as the opportunity to compose an effective duo in the midfield with Portuguese Bruno Fernandes.

Januzaj, who has gone through the United Youth Academy together with Pogba, believes that the world champion will not budge. In a Hot Niuewsblad interview, he said: “I think he will stay. I am still very close to Paul, we have known each other since childhood, when we were together in the United Youth Team. Our families are also friends and keep in touch. It will never change.”

While many still consider Pogba a key man for United, Januzaj had to travel to other places to flourish. He definitely left Old Trafford in 2017. Former Red Devils coach Louis van Gaal, after suggesting that the Belgian international had not used his opportunities. In response to this statement, the 25-year-old winger said: “Well, Louis van Gaal, I really shouldn’t defend myself against him, just look at the stats. When I made the difference with an assist or goal, I was back on the bench afterwards. It was the same with Memphis [Depay]. If he says he has given us enough opportunities, he does not tell the truth, it is that simple. Fortunately, many people in Manchester United have appreciated me. “