Vidal: “I want to feel important in Barcelona”

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal claims better status at Barça, otherwise he would be ready to leave the door and return to Italy.

Arturo Vidal is happy to stay in Barcelona as long as he feels important at the club, despite rumors of a reunion with Inter Milan by Antonio Conte.

The midfielder wants to help Barça retain its La Liga title after the coronavirus season. Vidal was 33 years old during the current cut and although he made 31 appearances during this 2019-2020 campaign, he is not one of the first choices for the coach. He was only granted eight terms.

The Chilean international feels good in the Catalan city, but he admits that playing time – and especially its lack – will dictate his future in Spain after the end of the 2019-2020 campaign. “There are two months left [de la saison]. But I want to feel important and, if not, I have to pay attention to my career “, Vidal said in an interview with El Periodico. “In Barcelona it is spectacular, my family is happy and I have very good teammates. I like to play and I like to feel important. I do not ask to participate in all matches, but those who are important, those who help win titles. “

Inter has been cited as a possible destination for Vidal. And if he takes the direction of Milan, the double winner of Copa America would find his former coach at Juventus there, in this case Antonio Conte. “We have a very good relationship”, he said of Conte, who led Juve to three consecutive Serie A titles during his reign. “He knows I’m a winner and he can trust me. That’s what I want here [à Barcelone]. Let people trust [en moi], we have two months left and I hope I have that confidence. “