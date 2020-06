Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger believes racism in football stays in the stands.

After surrendering his coach’s apron to take on the leader and being responsible for the football development of the world, Arsène Wenger is particularly sensitive to all the cruelties that he touches on this game. Racism is one, but for him it is hardly present on the ground, only in the stands and in certain places. That’s what he said in a new video interview.