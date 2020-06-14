Al-Duhail is located on M’Baye Niang

The Qatari Al-Duhail club entered the competition for Rennes striker Mbaye Niang.

While his transfer to OM seemed almost to be achieved, M’Baye Niang was finally able to fly to the bay and Qatari Al-Duhail formation. This is what Team reports on Sunday, indicating that the Doha flagship club is ready to bet big for the Senegalese international.

Al-Duhail officials have reportedly already begun discussions with their counterparts in Rennes. And they should not delay contacting the player’s representatives.

M’Baye Niang (25) always prioritizes Marseille for the rest of his career. It remains to be seen if a golden bridge from the Middle East is likely to change their career plans.

Al-Duhail is currently the leader of the Qatari Championship, four points ahead of Al-Rayyan. The team is led by the Moroccan Walid Regragui (ex-Ajaccio) and has in his ranks former stars in European football, such as Mehdi Benatia or Mario Mandzukic.