Bilbao 1-1 Atlético – Colchoneros must settle for that

Remaining good dynamics before the cut, Atlético de Madrid was obliged to share the points this Sunday (1-1) in San Mamés.

Remaining of a good dynamic before the cut, Atlético de Madrid, unbeaten in seven matches in La Liga, made their comeback to the competition this Sunday against Bilbao. A movement that is usually complicated by the atmosphere prevailing within San Mamès, which Diego Simeone’s men hoped to win. Facing Basques who are loyal to their eye-catching values, nothing was easy for Colchoneros, 6th in the La Liga standings at the beginning.

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atlético Madrid

Goals: Muniain (37th), Costa (39th)

At the beginning of the meeting, the Madrid education was hampered by more enterprising locals. Led by a restless Iker Muniain, Bilbao got his first clear opportunity in the 25th, when Inaki Williams saw his lead controlled by Jan Oblak. Slovenia was then used in the 33rd to turn the gloves to a new recovery of the head, this time signed Yeray Alvarez, still served by a perfect center of Iker Muniain.

First on the pass, the attacker was then turned into a goal scorer. The result of the contests, it was he who unlocked the situation at the end of the first period (37th), without taking over a center from the left, in the midst of a defense of Atlético to absent subscribers. But the locals did not have time to enjoy their advantage on the scoreboard. And for good reason, almost immediately, Diego Costa used a mistake by Yeray Alvarez to finish and level with the right foot (39th).