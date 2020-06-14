Braithwaite spreads his joy after his first goal at Barça

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite said he was delighted to have scored his first goal in Blaugrana in Mallorca’s 4-0 victory.

Quique Setien’s team returned to La Liga in style, with goals from Arturo Vidal, Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi. Enough to seal three points in the title race.

Majorca – Barça (0-4), Messi and Barça take place

The former Toulouse took the opportunity to open his counter in Catalonia at the 37th minute of the meeting.

“It is fantastic to make my first goal for Barcelona. But it was more important to start the season with a victory, he said in an interview with El Chiringuito after the game.

“We’re happy with the results, but we have to keep playing like this and win games,” he added.

Braithwaite played a full 90 minutes in Mallorca, but Setien is expected to spin for the next home game against Leganes scheduled for June 16.