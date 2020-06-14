Emmanuel Macron’s expected speech in the midst of an economic, social and health crisis

A few days before a new closing step, Emmanuel Macron has to speak on Sunday night to present his plans to restart the women’s quarters less than two years before the president’s deadline. A speech that takes place while social and economic tensions are ‘accumulating.

The President of the Republic will speak on Sunday, June 14, 20 for a solemn address from the Élysée Palace, the fourth since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

Emmanuel Macron should first talk about urgent matters, beginning with the third phase of closure scheduled for June 22 and its key challenges: reopening restaurants in Île-de-France, easing school regulations and lifting the ban on gatherings of more more than ten people – especially when the Cabinet, which was taken in a summary procedure, on Saturday restored the freedom to demonstrate. The calls to speed up the closing process have multiplied in recent days.

Emmanuel Macron should also reconsider his handling of the crisis, from which he was hardly favored by political advantages, and his popularity rating continues to decline, unlike Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. A mixture is in the air after the second round of the municipal elections on June 28.

What “new step” for post-Covid?

This figure should allow Emmanuel Macron, forced to deal with the emergency for three months, to finally start projecting himself after Covid.

It seems premature to present the recovery plan planned for the beginning of the school year. The result of Ségur de la Santé being rescued from the hospital could also be the subject of a new speech in July.

But a week before the end of the work on Citizen’s Climate Convention, the head of state was able to elicit his intentions on ecology, shown as a priority for the end of the quennium. The proposals for the Convention can be the subject of a referendum, a hypothesis that is always considered according to those around him.

During the crisis, Emmanuel Macron talked about his desire to “reinvent himself”, and then talked about a “new era” and a “new scene”.

At a lunch with the editorial staff on Thursday, he said he was convinced he had made the right choice for three years. No question about paying a tax on the richest, nor a “Grenelle of wages”. He also intends to resume his work on pension contributions, despite the social conflict that has arisen, and hopes to unite unions by reviewing divisive provisions, such as the decisive age.

On the other hand, the president could promise a new, less vertical approach, by “cooperating” his decisions with local elected representatives or the social partners. He would finally consider deconcentration in favor of the departments and draw lessons from the weight of the central state during the crisis.

A position on the issue of police violence?

The head of state is also shaken by a new front, the demonstrations against racism and police violence, following George Floyd’s death in the US and the recall of Adama Traoré in 2016.

“We must not lose young people,” he said on Thursday. Senate President Gérard Larcher emphasized that “the atmosphere is not good in this country”.

His interior minister, Christophe Castaner, announced quick sanctions against police in the event of “proven suspicion” about racism provoking their anger before admitting a mistake. Police unions request that they be received by the head of state.

These tensions could cause the president to talk about the subject. According to Bruno Retailleau and Damien Abad, respective heads of senators and deputies LR, “the head of state must show the French that he is really a leader and that there is still a state”.

In the government, many have already put forward their ideas to better combat discrimination: spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye wants to reopen the “debate on ethnic statistics”, while the city’s minister Julien Denormandie is only ready for “statistics by place of residence” for more diversity in the company.

With AFP