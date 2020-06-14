Jordi Alba assesses Barça’s performance

Goal scorer and decisive passer against Mallorca, Jordi Alba has assessed Barça’s return to competition.

Barcelona returned to style with a 4-0 win at Real Mallorca and Jordi Alba was very pleased with the performance and results.

The side formed in the club scored the evening’s third goal, besides offering a crucial pass for the opening of the Catalan point.

“We controlled the match,” he said in comments forwarded by Marca.

“After three months without playing we had a fantastic match. The team is good. After scoring in the first minute we gained confidence.”

“Mallorca can make things difficult, so a goal in the beginning helps. We now have 10 League Finals and we are very motivated,” the defender said.

On a more personal point, Alba favored the forced rest due to the pandemic:

“I feel good and this break helped me because I had to rest physically and mentally. I feel good in training and in matches.”