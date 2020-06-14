La Liga resumes in Spain, Messi and Barça shine again

FC Barcelona did not miss, on Saturday, Songrand returned to La Liga after three months of forced suspension because of Covid-19. Lionel Messi and the Catalan leaders dominated Mallorca (4-0) and provisionally surrendered Real Madrid, who will receive Eibar on Sunday, with five points.

For the resumption of the Spanish football championship, Barça played on Saturday, June 13 and won. FC Barcelona managed to return Songrand to Mallorca (4-0) thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Albaet the inevitable Lionel Messi.

After 98 days without a match, the six-time Argentine Ballon d’Or doubled up on the pitch without a beard, with a look reminiscent of Messi 2015, and made the fourth and final goal of the beautiful Blaugrana return evening to give a little to his own on the roof of the Spanish Championship (61 points)

Real Madrid (56 points), temporarily evaded to five points from first place, will receive Eibar on Sunday (05:30 GMT) for the 28th day in the League.

“There were a lot of uncertainties about the answers we would give. Nobody was sure and sure what would happen. But everyone showed subtlety with the ball. (…) I’m happy, to start as this is a very good one signs for the future, “responded Barça coach Quique Setién after the match.

A few dozen supporters at the end of the law

Despite a high-pitched quadriceps warning over the past week, Messi has been placed with Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite on the Blaugrana attack and has compiled a goal and two assists.

But supporters will have to wait to see the terrifying Catalan attack trident reunite: Luis Suarez, who used the prison to recover from a right knee surgery on January 12 without missing too many matches, only entered “in 57th place de Griezmann .

Fans are waiting for them hard: in the evening, during the cheer of a few dozen supporters who came to participate in the teams arrival despite the deployed security measures, the players, hidden behind the official Barça mask, could feel considerable excitement over the return of football.

“Finally!” The Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu appeared on its first page on Saturday. “The leader is back,” agreed sports magazines Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

“No pressure” for Zidane

Barça made the trip to the island of Mallorca in the morning on Saturday and stayed at a hotel completely reserved for the club. All trips (airport hotel, hotel stadium etc …) were made in two buses instead of one. The players and staff then underwent coronavirus detection tests before entering the two disinfected locker rooms that were designed for them.

Despite these draconian standards, the return to Messi and other lawns symbolized a great relief for all of Spain and a first step toward a return to normalcy in a country that lamented 243,605 cases and 27,136 deaths from coronavirus, according to the latest figures on Saturday.

“The absence of the public will not take away our happiness and the chance that we will return to play. The public will be missing, but everyone is very happy to resume,” coach Zinedine Zidane du Real said this Saturday for his first press conference after the pandemic .

For “Zizou”, “no pressure” but about the delay at Barça: “This is the situation, we are two (five preliminary, editor’s note) behind and we have eleven finals left. We will give everything to win this League”.

The showdown is revived between the two major rivals in the championship.

With AFP