Protests in Atlanta after Black man was killed by police

The Atlanta police chief resigned on Saturday after a police officer killed a suspect in an attempted arrest. Protests erupted to protest the victim’s death, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African American.

New case in the US against the backdrop of racial violence. The Atlanta police chief, the capital of the state of Georgia, resigned Saturday, July 13, after a police officer fatally injured Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African American, during an attempted arrest.

Protesters blocked a freeway and allowed to dry Wendy’s fast-food restaurant near which he was killed in a confrontation with police, local media reported.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose name was put forward as a possible running mate for Democrat Joe Biden for the November presidential election, has announced the departure of Erika Shields, who has led the Atlanta police for more than 20 years.

“Because of her desire for Atlanta to be a model for what meaningful reform should be nationwide, Erika Shields has presented her immediate departure as police chief,” the mayor said in television statements.

The events occurred Friday night in Atlanta.

“Physical fight with officers,” the police report says.

They occur after several protests against police violence and racism have taken place in the United States and other countries for weeks after the death of George Floyd, an African American who was aggravated by a police officer. .

According to an official report, Rayshard Brooks had fallen asleep in his car on the driveway to Wendy’s restaurant, and employees at the facility called police because his vehicle was blocking customers. The man was intoxicated and resisted when the police wanted to arrest him, the Georgia Department of Investigation said.

The surveillance footage shows “that during a physical fight with the officers, Brooks seized one of the officers’ Taser and fled,” the report says. “The officers chased Brooks on foot and during the pursuit, Brooks turned and pointed Taser at the officer. The officer used his weapon and hit Brooks,” the document said.

Brooks was transported to a hospital and had surgery, but died soon after, the report said, adding that an officer was injured. The mayor said that the officer who fired the deadly shot should be removed.

With AFP