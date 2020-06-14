PSG: Kenny Nagera will sign his first professional contract

PSG agreed with young striker Kenny Nagera (18) and his representative on the signing of a first professional contract.

Paris Saint-Germain will retain Kenny Nagera (18). According to information from Goal, an agreement was reached with the young assailant, his family and his agents to sign a first three-year professional contract.

Kenny Nagera stops by @PSG_inside. After several weeks of discussions, an agreement was reached with the family, the player and his agents. The 18-year-old soon spends his first professional contract. #PSG @goal

The date of signing is not yet known, but after long weeks of discussions, it may occur when training resumes.

Following several teams in France and abroad, Nagera has chosen to stay in his training club at the end of his strenuous contract on June 30. Good news for PSG, who can still count on a promising element.

With the ability to play in the center line or on the wing, Nagera has revealed himself this season and takes over perfectly from Arnaud Kalimuendo when the center-point challenged the U17 World Cup last fall. At that time he was even the top scorer in his category.