Rumors of Donald Trump’s state of health at his 74th birthday

Donald Trump’s state of health raised questions on Sunday, the day of his 74th birthday. In a speech at the West Point Military Academy the day before, the president appeared to show signs of fatigue, according to US media. Suspicions that led to Donald Trump justifying himself in the process.

Donald Trump’s medical condition became the subject of speculation in the United States on Sunday, June 14, the day of his 74th birthday, after he showed up the day before to show any signs of fatigue during a ceremony.

The US president, despite the pandemic, wanted to say goodbye to Saturday’s 2020 promotion for the prestigious military academy in West Point, near New York.

He was accused of trying to police the military in the face of anti-racism protests in recent weeks across the country, and he gave an unusually agreeing speech to him who likes to avoid his prompts.

A descent of a stage as a starting point

He was invited to leave the scene after addressing the future elites of the US Army, he seemed to know some difficulties on the access ramp, descending with cautious steps.

US media also noted that he needed both hands, in the middle of the same speech, to take a glass of water to his lips (which he has done several times before), and that he had struggled to correctly pronounce the name of General Douglas MacArthur, hero during World War II.

Donald Trump pleaded guilty late Saturday night to Twitter for answering questions about his physical condition.

The access ramp to the West Point platform was “very long and steep, had no guardrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” he said.

He claims to have been extra careful not to fall and to give the media an opportunity to make fun of him. And points out that he had damaged “running” the last three meters of the ramp.

The ramp I came down to after my West Point start was very long and steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I would do is “fall” for Fake News to have fun with. The last ten meters I ran down to the ground. Momentum! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

The issue is all the more slippery as the 74-year-old Republican billionaire has made his health a campaign argument against his future Democratic opponent in the November presidential election, Joe Biden, 77 years.

Donald Trump regularly likes to attack in his physical and mental form the former vice president, known for his misunderstandings and memory lapses, which he called “Joe asleep.”

May already has doubts

But this scorn does not prevent speculation about his own health, especially when he made a mysterious visit to a military hospital near Washington in November, outside the usual schedule.

But the White House said the routine annual check was expected because of a particularly busy schedule for 2020, and its doctors said it had not been “diagnosed or treated for urgent or urgent problems”.

During a tribute ceremony, at the end of May at Arlington Military Cemetery, to the fallen US soldiers, Donald Trump had already raised some doubts by seeming to have trouble staying.

President is considered “in good health”

The 70-year-old and 220-year-old when he took office in January 2017, the oldest president in US history – before Ronald Reagan – has also recently caused controversy by saying he received two weeks of treatment with hydroxychloroquine, as a preventative against the new coronavirus.

According to White House physicians, the former New York businessman did not suffer any of the side effects caused by this antimalarial, whose effectiveness against Covid-19 has never been accurately demonstrated.

“The data indicates that the president remains in good health,” concluded Dr. Sean Conley in early June in a short report, which specified that the seventies, amateur golf and fast food, weighed 110 kg under 1.90 m.

With AFP