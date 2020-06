Argentina’s Barça star is just two units away from reaching 700 career goals.

A few months after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi is preparing to reach the 700 goal mark in his professional career (club matches and selection together). It only needs two more units for this. The six-fold Ballon d’Or will try to register them on Tuesday during the opposition between Barça and Leganes, thus securing a new record on its hunting board.