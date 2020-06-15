Arsenal, Arteta optimistic for Aubameyang extension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will still be at the club next season.

Mikel Arteta is convinced that Arsenal can convince star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to extend his stay at the club.

The current Gabon international leases at Emirates Stadium expire in June 2021 and he told Telefoot that his next transfer was a “turning point in my career”. Aubameyang also expressed frustration over the lack of progress in overtime talks with Arsenal, where he has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since arriving at Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

“We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent. I am absolutely sure that we can find the right agreement with all parties.”Arteta said at a virtual press conference before his team resumed the game on Wednesday against Manchester City. “It is our responsibility to make him feel that this is the next step in his career. For us to do this, he must feel valued. I think he must feel that he belongs to us and that he wants to, then he must truly believe. that we can move this club forward as we want. He will be a key player in that respect. face. As far as I know, I think he is happy at the club. “

Regarding Aubameyang’s frustrations over a delay in the negotiations, Arteta suggested that this could simply be an inevitable consequence of the coronavirus crisis and the disruption caused by the timetable.. “In another context, we would have liked to do things a lot faster,” he said. “We were also very limited by our accessibility and communication. Obviously this outstanding period causes a lot of uncertainty. It becomes clearer every day as we approach football. I can’t wait to be there.”