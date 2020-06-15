Barça – Setien: “Griezmann is undeniable”

Ahead of Leganés, the Blaugrana coach has given support to his striker, who has a mixed first season in Catalonia.

A few days after his successful return to the competition against Mallorca (4-0), Barça prepares to continue this Tuesday against Leganés (22h). Antoine Griezmann was not very prominent on Saturday and was supported by Quique Setien, present at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s no question, said the Catalan technician. He is a fantastic player. We count on him. He will continue to have a lot of playing time as it is important for the team and our club. But there are also other players that we have to use. ”

“Suarez can hold or replace”

From there to imagine Luis Suarez, back from injury, holders in his place Wednesday after starting on the bench for recovery? Setia was careful about Uruguay’s fall: “Suarez will be able to hold or replace, you have to be vigilant with long injuries because it can prevent muscle problems, you have to walk a little too little.”

Finally, the former Betis talked about the surprise rookie this winter on the Barcelona side, Martin Braithwaite, goal scorer for the first time with his new club. “Braithwaite? Except in specific cases, I do not consider the players involved to be undeniable, I want them to participate all, every player can start a match.”