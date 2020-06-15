Camavinga and Haaland present among the Golden Boy nominees

The Italian daily Tuttosport has revealed the list of 100 nominees for its famous Golden Boy award.

As every year during the same period, Tuttosport will reward the world’s best players for 19 years. 100 young footballers (born after 2000) have been selected and it is up to journalists from different European countries to choose their winners from the nominees. This year’s list includes Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga.

Haaland is the big favorite for this award after showing this season in the colors of RB Salzburg and Dortmund. The Norwegian man appears as a potential future Golden Ball and that is why he emerges as the number one candidate for inheritance after Joao Felix, who was crowned last year.

Camavinga, on the other hand, is more of an outsider, but the Frenchman also has the arguments to aim for the first places. His season with Rennes was very convincing, and it especially allowed him to finish in 5th place in goal NxGn in March last year.

Among other serious contenders we can also quote Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) or Jason Sancho (Dortmund). In short, competition is very high this year and a surprise cannot be ruled out.

Six Frenchmen among the nominees

Note that other French are nominated among the nominees, but there is little chance that they will be awarded. They are Amine Gouiri and Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Adil Aouchiche (PSG), Marley Aké (OM) and Yacine Adli (Bordeaux).

As a reminder, the Golden Boy Prize was created in 2003. Dutchman Rafael Van der Vaart was his first winner. Three French people have been crowned before, namely Paul Pogba (2013), Anthony Martial (2015) and Kylian Mbappé (2017).