Despite reluctance, the US Open should start strong at the end of August

Despite the many votes cast against the holding of the US Open from August 31 to September 16, the US Federation seems to have decided. According to several local media, the North American Grand Slam will be held and meetings will be held behind closed doors.

US Open tennis should take place. Threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the prestigious North American meeting should take place as scheduled in New York from August 31 to September 13, on camera, subject to green light from state authorities, multiple media reports on Monday, June 15.

Expected the same day, the decision to maintain or not the grand slam tournament at the same venue and date could not be communicated until mid-week by the American Federation (USTA), the New York Times said, citing official sources on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN and Forbes, the USTA has seen its plan approved by the male ATP and female WTAs, which have been ending their season until the end of July.

No qualification, double truncated

The idea is to remove the singles qualification and reduce the double table from 64 pairs to 24.

In addition, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (August 16-23) would be moved to Flushing Meadows to link it to the US Open. This would constitute an unprecedented “double head”, almost a month long, to concentrate players in New York without having them travel.

“We think it’s a good plan for the sport and the tennis economy,” Eric Butorac, director of player relations for USTA, said last week.

And for good reason: his agency has just launched an economic plan that led to the layoff of 110 employees. A cancellation of the US Open would inevitably aggravate its situation given that of its $ 485 million in annual sales, 400 last year generated from this event alone thanks to sponsors, broadcasters and the box office.

