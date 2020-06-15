Europe without borders: the right time?

France turns green. The French can once again move freely within mainland France and to most European countries, pending the resumption of the Schengen external borders, which is scheduled for July 1. A situation that seemed impossible a few weeks ago and it could be it again. For just at the moment when Europe returns to life before, we begin to fear the effects of a second wave elsewhere, in the origin societies of the coronavirus, in China, in Iran, where we, however, thought threatened epidemic.

