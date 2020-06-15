Iran may re-impose strict restrictions on rising deaths

The Iranian government spokesman said on Monday that “tough decisions” would “really” be enforced if the spread of the virus was “out of control”.

Iran warned on Monday (June 15) that strict measures could be taken to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sima Sadat Lari’s spokeswoman for health has announced 113 more deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hours, which means that the official death rate from pandemic victims in Iran amounts to 8,950 since the announcement of the first case in February.

Sima Sadat Lari also said that 2,449 new cases had been confirmed during the past 24 hours, which means that the total number of cases was 189 876.

The Iranian government closed schools, canceled public events and banned travel between provinces in March before gradually lifting restrictions on the April virus.

Official figures from the Ministry of Health show an upward trend in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran reached a low number of new cases of pollution.

“In the subway no social distance is observed”

Government spokesman Ali Rabii on Monday lamented the lack of respect for social distancing of pilgrims at places of worship and by those using public transport.

“In the subway (in Tehran), even though 90% of passengers use masks, social distancing is not observed,” he said during a television press conference. “In some provinces we have reached the peak of the disease, but that does not mean a new peak,” he said again. “The curve for the number of deaths is not yet clear with a small drop in Tehran but an increase in other provinces,” added Ali Rabii.

“If we find that the spread of the virus is out of control […] then we will certainly apply strict decisions again, ”he warned.

The Islamic Republic announced more than 100 deaths in Covid-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, which has not happened since April 13.

According to Sima Sadat Lari, five of the 31 Iranian provinces are currently classified as “red”, the highest level of risk according to the color code adopted by the authorities.

The government’s figures have been questioned on several occasions by foreign experts but also by Iranian officials, for which they are largely underestimated.

With AFP