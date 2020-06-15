King Mohammed VI operated from the heart “with success”

The king of Morocco MohammedVI “successfully” underwent an intervention at the clinic in the palace in Rabat, his medical team announced night to Sunday to Monday.

It is a new operation in the heart of the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI. After a first intervention in February 2018 in Paris, the 56-year-old monarch underwent “additional radio frequency ablation” at the Rabat Palace Clinic, his medical team announced in a statement forwarded by the Moroccan Press Office (MAP) last night to Sunday, June 14.

The effort ended in “complete success” with “restoring normal heart rate,” his medical team says. It occurred after a “relapse of atrial flutter type heart rhythm disorder”.

Mohammed VI has ruled over Morocco since July 1999, when he succeeded his father, HassanII.

With AFP