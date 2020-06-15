Mercato – Inter Milan learn a young goalkeeper from Nîmes

The Italian club is interested in young goalkeeper Amjhad Nazih (17), who participated in the U17 World Cup with the French team this season.

Amjhad Nazih (18) has no shortage of calls. While L’Equipe aroused Leipzig’s and Schalke 04’s interest in January for the young Nîmes goalkeeper, Inter Milan have just added to the list of challengers.

In the last few hours, Inter would have taken information on the international U18, which was retained in the group of the French team that was eliminated in the semi-finals of the U17 World Cup in Brazil last year.

The hope for the Nîmes Olympique is under a trainee contract until 2022. It is rumored that the Gard club could offer him a first professional contract in the coming weeks.