“Mourinho must absolutely keep Ndombélé”

An ex-English legend, in this case Glenn Hoddle, invites José Mourinho to do everything possible to maintain his French background Tanguy Ndombélé.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to retain Tanguy Ndombélé. Glenn Hoddle, the club’s former player and manager, is confident the French will end well with the London team. Or somewhere else if it is transmitted.

The Spurs spent a record € 70 million to attract Ndombele to north London from Lyon last summer. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the club, but his first season in the Premier League did not go as well as the fans could have hoped. The 23-year-old has played 27 games in all competitions and only scored two goals. His investment and his pace of work have also been questioned on several occasions. Mourinho publicly criticized Frenchie’s physical form after a 1-1 draw with Burnley on March 7, sparking speculation about his future at Tottenham.

Barcelona would be interested in the former Lyonnais star, but Hoddle believes the former club would make a huge mistake in differentiating from players who may soon become “sensational”. Spurs legend told Premier League Productions: “Ndombélé, I think there is a player in him and [Mourinho] must find it. If we have gone too far with this boy to the point that he has become irrevocable, I do not know, but I really think there is a player in him waiting to come out. If he leaves, I think he will be sensational somewhere. “

Hoddle then expressed his belief that Tottenham must bring in three new players to begin challenging the best teams in the country and continent again. “In the long run, they need two sides. And they also need someone who distills the game well in the midfield,” pointed out the former English international.