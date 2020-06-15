A former Red Devils goalkeeper believes that the French world champion can still play a crucial role in Solskær’s team.

Paul Pogba is “one of the best players in the world” and “almost impossible to replace”, according to Mark Bosnich, who urged Manchester United to keep the French midfielder absolutely.

Returning to MU 2016, the French international has so far been unable to inspire United and lead him to victory in the league or Champions League. Embarrassed by physical concerns but also by the rumors of his departure he could not give the best of himself. His name often remains quoted on the Madrid side for a commitment with Real Madrid.

Although the Frenchman crosses a delicate pass, Bosnich believes the ex-star of Juve can still reach his best level with the Red Devil. And fortiori within this MU team running at full throttle. The former goalkeeper believes his former club would make a mistake by giving Pogba today. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said : “I know there has been a big difference of opinion about Paul Pogba. He shares a lot. But when he talks about his pure inherent abilities, for all clubs planning to get rid of one of their best players, the first question you need to ask yourself is “who should we replace it with? “For someone like Pogba, it’s almost impossible. He’s one of the best players in the world and we’ve seen what he can do.”

Australians also believe that being at Old Trafford will help the French international to regain its optimum level: “Okay, Manchester United fans and the media have asked for more consistency from him and that’s understandable. I really think that with the addition of [Bruno] Fernandes and the fact that we are going in the right direction again with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, there is a new dynamic and a lot of enthusiasm around this club (…) I really think that if it is in full swing shaping and playing properly, then he should stay. It would be great for Man United and the player himself. If you look at their spine, it’s an integral part of it. I would love to see him stay and I hope he will. “