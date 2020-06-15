Real and Barça assured, Bavaria’s coronation was delayed

In La Liga, the resumption of competition enabled the cadres to resume their march. On the German side, Bayern, who could be crowned this weekend, saw their triumph delayed by Dortmund.

• League: Real and Barça at full speed, Sevilla offers a joker

Even after three months of interruption, sports dynamics have not really changed in La Liga. For their comeback, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, opposite Mallorca (0-4) and Eibar (3-1), went for three points. The Catalans thus remain two steps ahead in the classification manager’s duel.

The recovery was more complicated for Atletico de Madrid, connected to Bilbao (1-1), for Real Sociedad, slowed by Osasuna (1-1) and for Getafe, beaten by Granada (2-1). Contest that favored Sevilla FC, the winner of the Betis derby (2-0) and now only third.

• Bundesliga: Dortmund clings, Bavaria approaches

We will therefore have to wait a little longer for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club, which is on its way to a 30th championship title in Germany, saw its coronation delayed by at least one day, as Borussia Dortmund did not falter against Fortuna Düsseldorf (0-1).

A success that allows the yellow and black to keep their gap with Bayern as the Bundesliga leader prevailed over the shock of the 31st day against Borussia M’Gladbach (2-1). A final success for the Reds, starting Tuesday against Werder Bremen, would end the title race.

• Italian Cup: Juve and Naples meet in the final

A week before the resumption of Serie A, Italy revived its football through the return semi-finals of the Italian Cup. A meeting that Juventus Turin did not miss, as it will be there for the final. Instead of AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates did not need to score (0-0) and utilized a goal that scored outside the first stage (1-1) to seek their qualification.

Opposite is a rival the old lady knows well: Naples. The Neapolitans, who live a somewhat complicated season in the league, have joined the Cup final at the expense of Inter Milan. After their victory on the outing (0-1), a draw for their luck for this recovery (1-1) was enough. The final will be played on June 17.