RUMOR – Algeria said Benrahma in Chelsea’s sights

According to the revelations from RMC Sport on Monday, the Chelsea club is currently studying the possibility of attracting Algerian international Said Benrahma to their rankings. The latter would replace Michy Batshuayi digitally, as the announcement on departure. However, it has not yet made an offer from London’s management.

Blues coach Frank Lampard really appreciates this 24-year-old striker. He followed his progress at Brentford this year, but also during the 2018/19 campaign when he was in charge of Derby County and Benrahma came to martyrize his Rams team during the English D2 games.

However, Chelsea are not the only English club to track the former OGC Nice player. This is also the case for Arsenal and Leicester. The battle for his signature risks collapsing during the next transfer window.

Benrahma, who has 3 mice with his country, scored 10 goals in 34 matches during the last champion season.