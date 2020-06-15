Twenty-four soldiers killed in jihadist attack in Mali

At least 24 soldiers died in an attack in Mali, 10 are still missing. Jihadists have targeted them in the center of the country. Our on-site correspondent, Erwan Schiex, tells us more.

Ali Kosheib dismisses the charges of the International Criminal Court, he is accused of, among other things, war crimes in Darfur between 2003 and 2004. Leader of Janjaweed, bloody militias that raged under the orders of Omar el-Bechir, he violently led repression against a revolt in the western country.

Finally, in this newspaper, in Ethiopia, agents from the Ministry of Health crossing the countryside in the country to raise awareness of the barrier gestures against coronavirus.