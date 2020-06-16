Adama Paris, the Senegalese fashion designer who surpassed Covid-19

Stylist Adama Paris has managed to overcome the difficulties with the coronavirus epidemic to reinvent fashion shows, by also incorporating masks into her collections.

Senegalese stylist Adama Paris fame extends beyond the borders of her home country. With the coronavirus pandemic and containment measures, it was able to overcome the difficulties of producing fashion shows and even integrated masks in their collections.

“These limitations increased creativity, then I created this concept of” fashion show containment “, with the idea that everyone, from his house, could do a fashion show to showcase our creations and continue to market them, so we’ve done everything online”, explains to France24 this key figure in fashion based in the French capital, which also organized an online version of Dakar Fashion Week.