Arteta is confident about Aubameyang’s future

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta talked about rumors about the future of his striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is highly sought after. Gabon’s announced in Barça, then on Real by the Spanish press, worried the Gunners supporters. The supporters, but not the coach Mikel Arteta.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent, and I’m pretty sure we can find the right deal for all parties,” the Spaniard said on the Gunners website.

“Right now I am extremely pleased with how he is performing and behaving. I have a very good relationship with him where we can discuss a lot of things face to face. As far as I know he is very happy at the club,” Arteta added.