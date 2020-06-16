Atlanta mayor planned to be Joe Biden’s running mate

Her handling of protests against racism, her swift action following the death of a black man at the weekend and her arresting speech drove her to choice. As a 50-year-old, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was able to rise to the position of running mate for Joe Biden.

She has been in the media since George Floyd’s death in late May. As Atlanta – like other US cities – burst into flames, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms improvised an astonishing speech to urge the rebels to return home. “Above all, I’m a mom. The mother of four black kids in America,” she said on May 29. “So you won’t say you’re more worried than me,” she said.

An African American graduate

“If you want to change America, go and register to vote,” she added. “You dishonor George Floyd’s life and all those killed in that country.” Since then, the 50-year-old mayor has been catapulted to the heights of predictions about a possible chauffeur Joe Biden.

The 77-year-old Democratic candidate has promised to appoint a woman in August to follow him in the presidential election that will hold him against Donald Trump on November 3. In the event of a victory, Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes the United States’ first vice president. And in the midst of a historic movement of anti-racial anger, the pressure for Joe Biden to pick an African-American candidate rose.

Hilde for his crisis management

If his lack of experience at the national level could hinder his chances, Keisha Lance Bottoms has been praised in recent weeks for his handling of the recent crises.

Most recently, this weekend, with the death of Rayshard Brooks, a black man shot dead by a white police officer in his town. On Saturday, the mayor announced the “immediate” departure of the police chief. She said she did not believe the fact that he resisted his arrest justified the “use of deadly force” and demanded immediate dismissal by police who fired. His city proudly displays its African-American heritage, where a majority of residents are black.





Protesters pull on the streets of Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks death of police

During interviews, Keisha Lance Bottoms does not hesitate to show her feelings often, like Sunday night in an interview with CNN. “It’s really hard for me to put away my own anger and sadness to tell our residents what they need to hear for in reality: what can we say to them?” complained.

She was also noted for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which afflicted African Americans especially in the United States, and opposed the deconfinance launched by the Republican governor of her state, Georgia, in late April.

“We die from Covid-19. We die from police brutality and poverty and lack of access to a quality care system and unemployment,” she told Vanity Fair magazine. in June. “Our communities say: ‘We want this to change now. “

One of the first mayors to support Biden in 2019

Keisha Lance Bottom’s Mayor of Atlanta since 2018, city council from 2010 to 2018, after being interim judge, does not have the traditional resume for the running mate – often elected members of the US Congress or governors – who boast her anticipated rivals as the Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Val Demings. But she is close to Joe Biden and had been one of the first mayors of a big city to support him in June 2019.

Keisha Lance Bottoms supports Joe Biden when he proposes eliminating “racial equality” from the justice system. In several interviews, she recalled her pain when she saw her father, Major Lance, a recognized soul singer (he played with the Beatles and Elton John) in handcuffs when he was arrested at home for possessing and selling cocaine when she was eight years old. .

