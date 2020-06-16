Bayern Munich pass the 30th German Championship

Victorious of Werder Bremen (0-1) Tuesday night, Bayern Munich secured the 30th national coronation in its history. The Bavarian club can no longer be associated with Borussia Dortmund, its place in the Bundesliga standings.

And 30 for Bayern Munich! The most successful club in Germany won on Tuesday, June 16, the 30th title for champions in Germany in its history, the 8th in a row, and in particular the first major title awarded in European football since the recovery after the coronavirus.

“Rekordmeister”, who finished ten after the exclusion of Alphonso Davies for two warnings (79th), won behind closed doors 1-0 in Bremen, thanks to a goal by Robert Lewandowski (43rd).

Munich now have 10 points ahead of its running Dortmund, who can no longer join him, with just three games to play, including one this Wednesday against Mainz (8:30 p.m.), for the 32nd day.

In this strange world of football at the time of Covid-19, the strict sanitation protocol gave the players the joy of celebrating a team of juniors. Only the substitutes and regulators who were adopted on the bench could share hugs with the eleven players on the lawn.

This victory in Bremen has been less controlled than the previous seven since the resumption of football in mid-May.

Müller joins Ribéry

However, between the second to last, in the fight to try to save his skin in extremis, and the team of stars in Bavaria, the fight was unequal. Hansi Flick had played today’s team and Lewandowski, who has one of his best seasons of 31, opened the scoring just before the break.

But the exclusion of Davies destabilized Bayern and gave wings to Bremen, who made the last few minutes run a few sweats at the back of the Bavarian, with his fingers crossed by his goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 90th minute.

In the end, history will remember that Lewandowski reached the bar with 31 goals in a Bundesliga season, his new personal best. And that Thomas Müller joined Franck Ribéry at the top of the rankings for one player: nine!

For Hansi Flick, however, the coach bombed in November, after the dismissal of Niko Kovac, it is the first title of his career as head coach. But he had already taken up “Schale”, the German master’s trophy four times, as a player with Bayern between 1986 and 1990.

However, this title, which seals Bavaria’s overwhelming dominance in Germany during the 21st century (15 Bundesliga since 2000), is for the leaders only a significant minimum.

Towards a historical treble?

On July 4, in Berlin, the team will try to conquer a second national double in a row in the final of the German Cup against Leverkusen. Before starting again in August to conquer the Champions League, which has avoided him since 2013.

If the champion is now known, the Bundesliga has not yet exhausted all its excitement. Mönchengladbach (59 points), winner Tuesday 3-0 in Wolfsburg, temporarily resumed in Leverkusen (57 points) fourth place, synonymous with the qualification for the Champions League 2020-2021. Bayern will receive Cologne on Wednesday to try to replace themselves.

Dortmund (66 points) is firmly tied for second place and has already qualified for the next Champions League. The third is Leipzig (62 points), still in the race for the quarterfinals of the current Champions League, which concludes in August.

At the bottom of the table, the promoted Paderborn, beaten 1-0 by Union Berlin, will not have survived his first Bundesliga season and will go down next year in D2. However, Arminia Bielefeld, sure to finish in the first two of D2, will find the elite, eleven years after leaving it.

With AFP