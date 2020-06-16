Donald Trump bans bottlenecks except “if police life is in danger”

Donald Trump signed a decree ordering a limited police reform, including a ban on choking, unless “if a policeman is in danger.” And this in an attempt to respond to the historic movement of anger against police violence in the United States.

This decree includes the ban on controversial choking attempts, except “if a policeman is in danger,” says the head of state after meeting families with police victims or racist violence. It “encourages” the thousands of American police units to adopt the “highest professional standards,” he added from the White House’s gardens.

However, these measures fall under what protesters claim, which has been mobilized since George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis.

