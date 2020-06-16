DR Congo wants food independence despite the lack of resources

DR Congo addresses the issue of food dependency, because in this country, the second most affected in the world by food insecurity, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the high dependence on imports. A paradox for a country that has 80 million hectares of arable land but only 10% is utilized.

In DR Congo, more than 80% of food products come from abroad and it is difficult to find Congolese products in Kinshasa’s markets. Still, fertile land surrounds the Congolese capital, but many are not cultivated and yields are low because farmers do not have an irrigation system.

The associations condemn the lack of access to funding for farmers. But boosting the country’s agricultural potential is one of the promises made by President Félix Tshisekedi, who announced a $ 4 billion stimulus package.

Click on the player above to see this exclusive report from our correspondents in the Democratic Republic of Congo.