Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is “unique” to Gigi Buffon

In an interview with DAZN, Gigi Buffon touched on a wide range of topics, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gigi Buffon was investigated by DAZN on Juve performance level. A performance level that will be optimal next season under Maurizio Sarri, according to the Italian doorman.

“I think next year we will have the opportunity to see the real Sarri and the real Juventus de Sarri. After so many years, when you make a change, individual stimuli and willingness to respond to the instructions of a new coach will always make the difference , “the former PSG goalkeeper said DAZN Italy.

How about Cristiano Ronaldo? Buffon, who has played with some of the greatest players in history over the years, considers the Lusitanian star to be unique: “Cristiano is a champion in football history, he is undeniable. He is a player with a determination, a wildness, a mentality. that I haven’t found in anyone so far. “

Buffon was also invited to speak about Paulo Dybala. A player whose future in Turin is uncertain, but who remains crucial to the former goalkeeper for Nazionale.

“To me he is very good. He is aware that he can be crucial when starting a match or starting from the bench. For us, it is very important to be able to count on Paulo in these conditions.”