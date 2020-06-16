Macron pledges € 200 million to support drug production

France spends EUR 200 million to fund research and production centers in the health sector and to develop a mechanism to “correct vulnerabilities” in this area.

In connection with a visit to the Sanofi site in Marcy-l’Étoile, near Lyon, Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, June 16, announced that measures will be taken on Thursday to move certain products in the health and medical sectors.

Thus, the President of the Republic revealed the establishment of a “planning mechanism” for French production in the health field, as well as an envelope of EUR 200 million to finance production infrastructure.

“A first $ 200 million envelope will be released to fund drug production infrastructure as well as research and development,” he said.

Investing in the health sector invests in independence in France and Europe, it recognizes the excellence and competence of women and men who have made health a lifetime commitment.

A new factory

During the visit, Sanofi’s CEO Paul Hudson also announced EUR 610 million in investment to expand research and vaccine production capacity at its locations in the Rhône-Alpes region. The group will invest in a new plant in Neuville-sur-Saône, in the Lyon region, to create its “Evolutionive Vaccine Facility”.

This new site “will use the most innovative technologies in vaccine production,” says the lab, which adds that this investment should create 200 new jobs. This plant allows Sanofi to “secure vaccine supplies to France and Europe in the event of new pandemics,” the group said as states around the world began a race to secure access to a coronavirus vaccine.

This new facility will make it possible to produce three to four vaccines simultaneously, compared to just one in the current industrial area.

Find a Covid-19 vaccine

These funds are intended to support other comparable projects for treatments and vaccines, “especially against Covid-19 and beyond,” the head of state said.

Sanofi, one of the leading global players in vaccine production, is currently working on the development of two vaccines against Covid-19, which is expected in 2021. The group had generated controversy last month when its CEO Paul Hudson raised the possibility of favor the United States, which invested in its search for vaccines against coronavirus.

With AFP and Reuters