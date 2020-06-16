Manchester City, Rodri “We have a better team than Real Madrid”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri insists Citizens is a “better team” than Real Madrid.

City won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real in the Spanish capital 2-1 in February and it now looks like the return route will be played later this summer on neutral ground.

Rodri previously played for Atletico, a rival of Real, and believes Manchester City have a more complete team.

“It’s Madrid and they are far from over. We have a better team and we showed it in the first stage, but there is one step to take. We have to respect the opponent, we have to strive for victory because otherwise we will be confused, “he said in the columns of the daily AS, who believes City can dream of success in the Champions League.

“Eliminating Madrid, which has won three Champions League titles in a row and has been so powerful in recent years in Europe, would give us a lot of confidence to say we can win C1. But there are fantastic teams in Europe, not only Madrid. “, he analyzed.