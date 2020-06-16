Mercato – Reims: goalkeeper Nicolas Lemaître on loan to QRM

INFO GOALS – Stade de Reim’s goalkeeper Nicolas Lemaître (23) will play QRM in the N1 next season. It will be borrowed without the opportunity to buy.

Quevilly-Rouen (N1) is recruiting a goalkeeper. According to information from, The National Club agreed with Stade de Reims on the loan without the possibility of buying from Nicolas Lemaître (23 years). Predrag Rajkovic’s current understudy is expected to become the QRM goalkeeper next season.

Now trained by Bruno Irles, the Norman club on Tuesday formalized arrivals on the right side Robin Taillan and striker Ottman Dadoune. Defender Sami Belkorchia should also follow, according to our information. Like Dadoune, he played at Villefranche-Beaujolais last season.