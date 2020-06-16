Military collisions at the China-India border kill three

The Indian Army announced on Tuesday that three of its soldiers died in a “violent confrontation” the day before with the Chinese army at the disputed border in Ladakh (north), the object of recurring tensions between the two countries. Beijing has accused New Delhi of being responsible for the incident.

Since May, tensions in the region have continued to increase. On Monday, at least one Indian officer and two soldiers were killed in a “violent confrontation” with the Chinese army on the disputed border in northern Ladakh, in the Himalayan region, the Indian army announced on Tuesday, June 16. Tensions in the region, which recur between the two Asian giants, have increased since May.

The Indian Army said in a statement that a meeting was going on between senior officers representing the two sides to try to relieve the tensions.

China accused India on Tuesday of being responsible for the incident, saying Indian soldiers had crossed its disputed border twice and “attacked” Chinese soldiers.

“On June 15, Indian troops severely violated bilateral consensus and crossed the border twice before engaging in illegal activities and provoking and attacking Chinese soldiers, resulting in a serious physical confrontation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in the press .

Delhi announces the victims “on both sides”, Beijing does not confirm

New Delhi said three of its soldiers had died in the clashes, leaving the victims “on both sides”. When asked about this, Zhao Lijian said he had no information on possible Chinese victims.

“China and India agree to continue solving bilateral problems through dialogue and consultation,” he said. “We are once again calling on India (…) to check its border troops,” the Beijing spokesman added. “Do not cross the border, do not cause unrest,” he said.

The past few weeks have been marked by several incidents in this area of ​​the Western Himalayas, which so far have not resulted in any injuries.

More and more confrontations

Confrontations in mountain areas between Indian and Chinese armies have become more common in recent years, which the Trump administration interprets as a sign of increasing Chinese aggression in the region. No bullets have been pushed beyond the disputed border since 1975.

The two Asian giants compete for large parts of the territory along their Himalayan border, 3500 kilometers long, and are traced after their short war in 1962. Indian troops were then quickly defeated by the Chinese army.

With AFP and Reuters