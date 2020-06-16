Stade Rennais: the promising Junior Kadile who will soon become a professional?

TARGET INFO – Stade Rennais should have striker Junior Kadile sign a first professional contract. Discussions are ongoing.

After Lorenz Assignon, Adrien Truffert and Warmed Omari, Junior Kadile (17) is expected to become the fourth neo-professional at Stade Rennais 2020.

Shown by Goal As of April, discussions with the promising striker for the 2002 generation are on the right track. Within the club it is proposed that he could soon sign his first three-year professional contract.

Born in Rennes and Junior Kadile have eight choices for the French team (four in U16, four in U17).

With Stade Rennais, this dribbling and hard-hitting winger especially won the French U17 Championship 2018. He also revealed himself this season in the Youth League, as one of the great architects for his team’s fine career competition finalist.