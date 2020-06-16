steroid reduces mortality in most affected patients

A drug in the steroid family, dexamethasone, reduces mortality by one-third in the patients most affected by Covid-19, according to the first results of a major clinical trial, which Tuesday called “a major advance”.

The British Health Service (NHS) will use, from Tuesday, June 16, dexamethasone, the steroid family drug, which, according to a larger study, may reduce the mortality rate for Covid-19.

“We are working with the NHS to include dexamethasone in its standard treatment for Covid-19 starting this afternoon,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock in a video posted on his Twitter account, adding that the Kingdom -Universe had 200,000 completed treatments stored since March.

"Glad to announce the first successful clinical trial for a lifesaver coronavirus treatment – reduces mortality by up to one third and further protects our NHS This global first exemplifies the power of science" – Matt Hancock, June 16, 2020

“A big step forward”

Initial results from a large clinical trial indicate that the drug reduces the mortality rate of most affected patients by Covid-19 by one-third.

“Dexamethasone is the first drug seen to improve survival in cases of Covid-19,” the British researcher Recovery said in a statement. “One in eight deaths could be prevented for this treatment in patients on artificial ventilation.”

“This is a major step forward in the search for new ways to treat Covid patients,” said another press release Professor Stephen Powis, Medical Director of the NHS, the British General Health Service.

“The benefit of survival is significant in patients who are ill enough to need oxygen, for which dexamethasone should now be the basic treatment,” said one of the leaders of the recovery study, Prof Peter Horby, University of Oxford. “Dexamethasone is cheap, already commercially available and can be used immediately to save lives around the world,” he said.

This drug is already used in many indications for its powerful anti-inflammatory effect. In the recovery study, 2,104 patients received this treatment (orally or intravenously) for 10 days.

Compared to 4,321 other patients who had not received it, the researchers determined that treatment reduced mortality by one-third in patients with artificial ventilation, and mortality was reduced by one-fifth. in less seriously ill patients who received oxygen through a mask without intubating them.

On the other hand, the treatment showed no benefit for patients who did not need respiratory assistance.

