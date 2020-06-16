Thanks to Fati and Messi, Barça continues

The La Liga leader put pressure on his Real Madrid chaser after another success against Leganes.

Leo Messi returned to his beloved Camp Nou this Tuesday at the reception at Leganes. The Argentine virtuoso was in line with an attacking trio with Griezmann and the young Ansu Fati. And it was the latter who opened the point.

Barça opened the scoring on his first shot on goal. It wasn’t until the 42nd minute and inspiration from his young grandchildren. It all started from Junior Firpo, who opposed Awaziem’s ​​intervention and sent the leather to Fati, whose pasture hit the target. The fifth goal in seventeen La Liga games for Fati.

1-0, that will be the point at rest despite several clear opportunities for Leganes in the first act. Barça was particularly saved by Lenglet at the time against Guerrero.

Leganes remains dangerous in the second act. Roger Assalé calls on Ter Stegen, vigilant in the 55th minute.

However, Barça will distance itself 20 minutes before the end. Messi tries to infiltrate between Bustinza and Ruben Perez and gets a penalty that he transforms himself. Moments before, Griezmann saw his goal interrupted for offside.

And despite Riqui Puigt’s interesting entry, nothing will be highlighted in this part. Barça continues with a new success.