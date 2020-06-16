“Trump Heights”: An Israeli settlement to honor President Donald Trump

In Israel, the Ramat Trump column has received the budget needed to develop. This site was honored as the US President after Washington’s recognition in March 2019 of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. It is in this context that the Palestinians launched a diplomatic counter-offensive in the hope of slowing down the Israeli government’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank. Details with Florence Gaillard.

In summary: in Syria, the economy is suffering because of the war, the devaluation of the Syrian pound and the sanctions imposed under the Emperor’s Law. This law is intended to protect the Syrian people and to punish personalities for the regime in Bashar Al-Assad. But the reality is more complicated.

Finally, in Jordan, the ancient city of Petra looks like a ghost town. This Jordanian tourism flagship site is welcomed by visitors following the Covid-19 pandemic.