VIDEO – Lucien Favre: “Players Will Leave”

The Borussia Dortmund coach knows that the club will be required this summer and that unfortunately it will not be possible to keep everyone.

“Of course, players will leave”

Borussia Dortmund has had a generally successful season 2019-20, despite being beaten by Bayern Munich in the race for German champion and eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The team of players with great potential, therefore, the team trained by Lucien Favre could become a victim of its success during the next summer transfer window. In fact, Borussia Dortmund can expect to be used in many cases for many of its elements.

At a press conference, Lucien Favre spoke exactly on the subject. And the Swiss technician has little illusions. “We will look after the season. Of course, players will leave. We hope the players will stay, but it is possible that the players will leave”, first trusted the former OGC Nice.

Borussia Dortmund hopes to retain Jadon Sancho

“You already mentioned two players (Hakimi and Sancho) whose future is uncertain. Of course they could stay with us, which would be very good for me. But we will see what we do, whether we are in defense, in midfield or in And especially on the wings, then added to the coach. But before they talk about transfer windows, all these beautiful people have to stay focused, while Dortmund meets FC Mainz this Tuesday night, in the Bundesliga.