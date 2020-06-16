Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich 0-1, Bavaria is German champion

Bayern Munich were crowned German champion on Tuesday night thanks to a new goal from Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich, who have won their last 13 Bundesliga matches and have been away for 8 consecutive matches before this match, went to the worst club in the championship at home with the opportunity to be crowned champions from this evening.

And just before the break, the Viistors opened the brand. After serving Jerome Boateng, Robert Lewandowski performs a good chest check in the opposite rectangle before finishing the action with a half volley that hits the goal of his 31st goal in the Bundesliga.

Werderen, however, had created problems for the Bavarian with his organization, but found himself leading to rest. The Bavarians therefore had a 30th title at the break and will continue to insist in the second act.

A goal by Robert Lewandowski also refused for an offside by Thomas Müller in the 55th minute. Poland will offer a new headline in time, but his attempts will fail.

Ten minutes from time, Alphonso Davies was expelled, sanctioned after contact with Milos Veljkovic. However, Bayern will continue to attack. Coman calls for a vigilant Pavlenka in steps.

But nothing will be highlighted in this part and Rekordmeister offers himself an eighth title in a row. The Munich team has ended all tension in the Bundesliga three days before the end.