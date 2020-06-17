AS Monaco, Andrea Raggi’s rage

The former AS Monaco defender openly regretted how the club handled the departure of some senior players.

AS Monaco – Jardim, Vasilyev … Rybolovlev empties the bag

One page in AS Monaco’s history is turning. Champion 2016-2017 and present in the Principality club while still in Ligue 2, Danijel Subasic announced his departure from AS Monaco at the end of the 2019-2020 season, during which he had become a replacement. A departure at the small door of the former captain of the red and white. Andrea Raggi had a similar fate to his former teammate in the summer of 2019.

Arrived in 2012 at AS Monaco while the club was still in the elite foothills, the Italian defender, 34 years old when he was released by AS Monaco, was not offered a contract extension and left the free club in the summer of 2019. The versatile Italian defender had a lot of trouble handling this departure and never forgot it, he who thinks he has given everything to AS Monaco. In an interview with Nice-Matin, Andrea Raggi lamented the club’s lack of respect and gratitude for how it handled certain starts.

“We were thrown in the trash”

“It pains me to see the club so, I am no longer in what it gives. Danijel Subasic has just left, it’s a monument to AS Monaco. And what did he get?” Thank you “on lnstagram. Beckham, he has been on PSG for 6 months, he leaves with honor for honor. Subasic, Dirar, even me, what did we get? Not even something at the stadium. Nothing. Throw in the trash. It hurts my heart “, said the Italian defender.

OFFICIAL – Danijel Subasic leaves AS Monaco

“Yes, I would have liked a different ending. Vadim Vasilyev (sports director at the time) had promised me that it would not end like this …. I’m not Thiago Silva or van Dijk (laughs) but I was often told, Vadim and Jardim, that I should not worry. And today I returned to Italy, the story ended with a press release on the site. “Forget when you have been killed so, to turn the page overnight. I take it personally but how else do I take it? I like this club“, Andrea Raggi added.

With Danijel Subasic’s departure, AS Monaco continues to turn the page and now has almost no player who had a role in conquering the title of French champion during the 2016-2017 season. The Principality Club continues to lose weight during the off-season, given the excessive number of players contracted to the Monegasque club, and hopes to find first places in the French Championship next season.