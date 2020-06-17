Beijing maintains the alert level, more than 1,000 flights canceled

After a recovery in the Covid-19 cases, about 1,255 flights to and from airports in Beijing, the Chinese capital, were canceled Wednesday morning. Local authorities have also ordered a new school closure.

When air travel resumed the cruise in China and authorized foreign companies to return in early June, it was burdened again by the epidemic due to the corona virus. The two Beijing airports were canceled on Wednesday, June 17, at. 9 h10 local (3 h10 in Paris), 1,255 flights, or 70% of those originally planned, reported the daily Quotidien du Peuple and China Daily.

The day before, Beijing had called on its 21 million residents to avoid “unnecessary” trips outside the city. Several cities and provinces are now making a quarantine on arrival for travelers from the Chinese capital.

Train users who have booked tickets to or from Beijing can be reimbursed free of charge, People’s Daily says.

The five-day discovery with more than a hundred patients, linked to an urban market, was a shock to the Pekingarna. According to the mayor, the Chinese capital on Wednesday recorded 31 new infections with the new corona virus over the past 24 hours, a figure that was generally stable on the fourth day in a row.

Previously, Beijing had not detected any pollution in two months and life had resumed an almost normal course.

A new school closure

Fear of a second epidemic in Beijing caused local authorities to act. On Tuesday, Beijing Municipality raised its emergency situation before Covid-19 to bring it from three to two; started a massive and limited screening campaign for residential areas.

Similarly, trips to and from the city are closely monitored. Preschools and elementary schools and colleges are all closed. Universities must cancel students’ return to classrooms.

With AFP and Reuters