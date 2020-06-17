Democratic Republic of Congo: investigation launched for “murder” by a magistrate responsible for a trial against corruption

On the front page of this newspaper, the Congolese Justice Minister on Tuesday evening announced the opening of a judicial inquiry to “clarify the circumstances” of the “murder” of a magistrate responsible for an unsurpassed trial against corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For the sake of appeals, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita called for the purpose of forming a national unity government on Tuesday. He faces a growing challenge to his person, especially since the March and April parliamentary elections last year.

We are ending this issue in Russia where Africans have been discriminated against, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. Some, without paper, could not obtain a permit from their employer and could not work under confinement. Others are now denied access to their old jobs because they are black.