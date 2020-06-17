Hezbollah boss accuses Washington of “starving” Syria and Lebanon

Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, said on Tuesday that the new US sanctions are aimed at “starving” Syria and Lebanon. The Caesar Act, which specifically provides for a freeze on reconstruction aid, comes into effect on Wednesday.

The new US sanctions provided for by Caesar’s law, which will come into force on Wednesday, aim to “starve” Syria into war and neighboring Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese movement in Hezbollah, was indicted on Tuesday, June 16, in an address TV.

The Caesar Act, which extends the scope of the sanctions, provides for a freeze on reconstruction aid and measures against foreign entities cooperating with the government and, unpublished, the Russian or Iranian entities found in Syria.

“Syria has won the war … on the military, security and political front,” said the Shiite leader. The Caesar Act, named after the whistleblower pseudonym, “is the last weapon that besieges Syria and puts pressure” on the country.

“We are starving the Syrian people, we are damaging the Syrian pound,” he continued. “Ban on anyone to trade (in Syria), ban on buying and selling, managing the central bank, Syrian banks and government institutions,” he said.

Pressure on the Bank of Lebanon

President Donald Trump’s law passed in December provides for “special measures” against the Syrian central bank if it turns out to be engaged in money laundering.

Nasrallah assured that “the allies in Syria, who stood by him during the war (…) will not abandon Syria before the economic war and will not allow its fall”.

The Hezbollah chief called on the Lebanese authorities and called “not to submit to the imperial law”, while some Lebanese exports pass through Syria. Lebanon has also been stuck for several months in an economic shipwreck, characterized by a collapse of the national currency and a shortage of dollars.

“Americans are pushing the Lebanese bank to prevent it from injecting enough dollars into the market,” he added, adding that it was “under the pretext” that Hezbollah used these greenbacks. to send them to Syria.

Refusal to give up arms

The Shiite movement, which is heavyweight in Lebanese political life, is the only faction that has not abandoned its military arsenal at the end of the civil war (1975-1990), while the organization is still hostile to the Israeli neighbor. Nasrallah accused Washington of pushing Lebanon to pressure Hezbollah to abandon its weapons, otherwise the country would be hungry.

“Whoever wants to give us the choice between dying of arms or of hunger, I tell him that our weapons will remain in our hands, and we will not be hungry.”

Nasrallah spoke while the United States on Tuesday urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to choose between a political solution to the conflict in Syria and new economic sanctions.

With AFP