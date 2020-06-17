Manchester City – Arsenal 3-0, dirty night for David Luiz and the Gunners

The Premier League returned on Wednesday with a collision between Arsenal and Manchester City. And David Luiz has things to blame …

Arsenal fans will long remember this resumption of the Premier League. The Gunners fell heavily against Manchester City and David Luiz had a bad night.

When he entered the game in the 24th minute, the former Parisian first made a mistake that allowed the Citizens to open the score through Sterling who adjusted Leno. Luiz has a whole hole in wanting to capture the middle of the depth of De Bruyne.

David Luiz’s evening summarized …pic.twitter.com/pXUwV3NJ1t – Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) June 17, 2020

During the second half, the Brazilian defender remained on the shoulder Riyad Mahrez in the Gunners area. Punishment is turned by De Bruyne who drops the Gunners. Worse, Luiz is expelled in the process without any prior warning …

Manchester City will give more success to their success with a recognition signed by Phil Foden at the end of the meeting. The protégé from Pep Guardiola followed an action signed by Agüero who stumbled on Leno before finishing 3-0.

Note that at the end of the meeting, Eric Garcia violently struck the exit of his goalkeeper Ederson and had to be evacuated on a stretcher.