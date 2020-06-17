Nuno Gomes: “Cristiano Ronaldo Just Thinking to Win”

The former Portuguese international discussed the ambitions of his compatriot with Juventus.

Nuno Gomes, a former Portuguese international, spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger for victory. For him, Cr7 will cross a new level if it succeeds in C1 with Juventus.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo also wanted to prove that he could play at the highest level in another championship (by signing Juventus). I think he did very well in the first season. I think he’s just thinking about winning Champions League right now, I don’t know if they will come because they lost the first leg against the Olympics (0-1). They still have to play the return game at home, but I think if they win against Lyon they will be among the favorites. “If I think there are other big teams. As for Cristiano himself, I think he wants so much to win with Juventus. Of course, if he wins with Juventus, he will be at the top of the world.” lusitanian player.