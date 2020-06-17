Nurse questioned on the side of the caregivers’ demonstration in Paris

On the side of the caregivers’ demonstration in Paris on Tuesday, a nurse was arrested for “contempt and throwing projectiles at the police.” A rally demanding his release was held in front of the police station the same evening. 7th Arrondissement.

More than claims, it is a controversy that emerged through the manifestation of caregivers in Paris. A nurse was arrested on Tuesday, June 16, on the sidelines of mobilization for “contempt and throwing projectiles at police,” a police source reported to Agence France-Presse (AFP) as several videos of his arrests circulated on Twitter.

In this video, we see a woman wearing a white blouse arrested unsurpassed by police when clashes broke out when the procession of 18,000 protesters arrived, according to figures from police headquarters, at the Esplanade des Invalides.

In some videos we hear the nurse claim her ventoline, a drug used by people with asthma.

A woman in a white blouse, pulled into her hair, during a arrest, is eventually evacuated with a bloody face during the demonstration at Invalides. She will repeatedly demand her Ventoline.

Other videos show the same person minutes before his arrest throws projectiles at the police.

We will restore the truth with a video of @BFMTV.

The kind nurse, who needed her ventoline, and who is presented as a victim too #Police!

She threw projectiles, just before the arrest!

So we keep talking about #PoliceViolence ? pic.twitter.com/z3RoWp5Oak – Police Commissioners – SICP (@SICPCCommissions) June 16, 2020

A collection to demand that he be released

“A police officer affected by one of these projectiles will file a complaint,” the police source told AFP on Wednesday. At the end of the demonstration, the police prefecture reported 32 arrests linked to the slings.

A rally requiring the nurse to be released, in connection with the termination of police violence in France, is held night through Tuesday to Wednesday in front of the police station in the Seventh Arrondissement in the presence of Eric Coquerel, Mathilde Panot and Danièle Obono, deputies from La France Insoumise. “Free Farida nurse,” tweeted their leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

